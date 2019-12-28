Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

45-Year-Old Tortoise Burns House Down for Christmas, Barely Manages to Make it Out Alive

Christmas turned fiery for a family in UK’s Essex county when their 45-year-old tortoise nearly burned down the house.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 9:29 AM IST

Christmas turned fiery for a family in UK’s Essex county when their 45-year-old tortoise nearly burned down the house.

Christmas turned fiery for a family in UK’s Essex county when their 45-year-old tortoise nearly burned down the house after knocking over a heat lamp.

The tortoise looked mean and angry on being rescued from the fire. According to a report in Daily Mail, neighbours heard the smoke alarm and called the fire brigade, who made the final rescue.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service took to their Facebook page and posted about the news. “This 45 year old tortoise might look angry but it's his lucky day. After he set his bedding alight his neighbour heard the smoke alarm and called us. Our on-call crews left their families to go extinguish the fire and gave him a very merry Christmas."

According to the Essex County Fire & Rescue Service website, when the crew arrived at the property they saw that the house was smoke logged and there was a fire in one of the rooms. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Gary Wain, the watch manager of Great Dunmow fire station, said, “The fire started after the tortoise knocked a heat lamp onto its bedding, which then caught alight."

He said the tortoise had a very lucky Christmas Day. “He is 45 years young and will now hopefully continue to live a long and happy life thanks to working smoke alarms,” Wain added.

Wain also stressed on the importance of smoke alarms on every level of one's home stating that even if one is not at home they will alert people closeby to signs of fire.



