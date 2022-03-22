450 kg Banana Every Month: Mysuru Zookeeper Grew Fruits to Feed Animals During Pandemic

The inhabitants of Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in Mysuru are thanking their zookeeper Puttaswamy for keeping their stomachs full during and after a deadly pandemic. When people were scared for their own lives during Covid lockdown, few would think about the animals. But the zookeepers couldn’t do that. Many of them have spent more time with these animals than they have with their own families.

Puttaswamy decided to take matter into his hands. He was in charge of orangutan, zebra, deer and himalayan bear. These animals consume a large amount of fruits. But in a situation when people were scared to step out of their own houses and the zoo coffers were empty, getting a huge supply of fruits and other food materials was not easy.

Looking at all the hardships the zoo staff had to go through daily, Puttaswamy thought of something. He took a spade, called a few helpers who worked with them in zoo and started to clean the empty spaces near the enclosure of the animals. He then planted banana and papaya saplings. The initial saplings were given by a local nursery and later Puttaswamy started to replant the saplings that grew out of the fully-grown plants.

After a few months, the plants began to bear fruits. The entire lot of fruits fill the tummies of majority of herbivores in the zoo. Around 450 kg of banana and 150 kg of papaya have been harvested on a monthly basis from these plants.

“Initially I wanted to have a continuous supply of fruits for the animals and birds. So I called in helpers and started this cultivation. Now almost all birds get a share of these fruits and a few animals too. We maintain it well. And the officers said it has reduce the food expenses to a considerable amount, I am happy with the outcome. I will be continuing this until my day of retirement,” said a happy Puttaswamy.

The 130-year-old zoo hosts around 1,500 birds and a total of 180 different species of creatures.

