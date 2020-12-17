5 of 'Mission: Impossible' Crew Quit after being Miffed by Tom Cruise's 'Scolding' for Flouting Covid Norms

As many as five crew members on the sets of Mission: Impossible have reportedly quit following actor Tom Cruise's rant against them for not following Covid-19 protocols.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the 58-year-old actor had been furious with the crew and had given them a dressing down for not following the pandemic protocols while on the sets at Warner Bros Studios in UK. If reports are to be believed, the publicity of the incident has made the matters worse and there his 'more anger' on the sets of the film.

While Cruise is being hailed a hero for ensuring the safety on the sets, his scolding has not gone down well with the staff who are clearly miffed, with five of them quitting.

According to reports, Cruise's outburst was recorded on an audio tape, in which the actor is heard saying, "And if anyone in this crew does it, that's it — and you too and you too." He was reportedly he saw two crew members standing less than a meter away from each other and not maintaining social distancing at a computer screen. The Hollywood star's outburst was after he spotted two crew members standing within a two-meter distance-- it eventually left at least 50 members of the Warner Bros Studio at Leavesden, UK stunned.

"We are the gold standard," Cruise can be heard yelling, "They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!"

Cruise went on to threaten their job security and shouted, "Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired," according to the tape.

Bellowing more he said that he would not shut the "f—ing movie down" and if he saw someone flouting the covid norms again, he would have them straight up fired!

The audio clip that was also shared by The Sun immediately went viral, garnering praises from Cruise's fans who hoped the world had more people "in-charge, who would react" in similar ways if others dared to violate the covid norms.

The crew is currently shooting for the latest movie in the blockbuster franchise - Mission Impossible 7.