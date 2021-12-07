5-foot-long Snake Hides Inside US Man's New Sofa, Rescued by Police

A 5-foot-long snake, found hiding in a Florida man’s newly bought sofa, was removed safely by the police team at his request. The Clearwater Police Department on December 5 received an unusual call from this resident who informed the cops about the presence of a snake inside his couch. The police team rushed to the location and first carried the sofa outside the house. The officers realised that the reptile burrowed deep inside the inner section of the couch. Carrying out a careful rescue, the team managed to extract the snake from its hiding place safely. Sharing the details of the incident in a Facebook post, the Clearwater Police Department informed that the snake was taken to the local pet store after the rescue. The post further read, “The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house."

Photos shared along with the post featured the police officers holding the snake.

Check it out:

Sharing their reaction to the post, Facebook users lauded the police team for its efforts and gave them the title of “Snake Charmers.” “The snake charmers! Great job officers,” wrote a user in his reaction while another commented, “That officer has some talented snake handling abilities.”

One user pointed out that the snake seen in the photo was a boa and not a python as many thought.

Many felt the sofa seller should have checked the product before handing it out to the customer. “Thank God for the police to answer a call like this. Whoever the man bought the couch from didn’t notice that their pet boa was missing?” read one comment.

