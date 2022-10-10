5 People Who Hold The Guinness Book of World Records For Longest Fingernails

Every man out there has to have at least one hobby. While some prefer writing, others engage in extra-curricular activities like swimming, or sports, and the rest might love to travel. However, some people have strange hobbies and interests that are perceived to be quite bewildering. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, one of the most intriguing categories is that of people having the longest nails ever.

Here is a list of five people, whose strange hobby of growing out their nails took them to the list of the Guinness Book of World Records. Although they have admitted to facing numerous troubles owing to their exceptionally long nails, these people just seem to love their strange hobby.

Top showsha video

Diana Armstrong

A resident of Minnesota, USA, Diana Armstrong currently holds the record of possessing the longest fingernails on a pair of female hands. Measuring 42ft and 10 inches, this woman claims to have stopped biting her nails after she lost her 16-year-old daughter in 1997. Diana has been growing her nails for the past 22 years.

Shridhar Chillar

85-year-old Shridhar Chillar from India is another Guinness World Record breaker. He has proudly flaunted his 29ft and 10 inches long fingernails on his left hand. According to the official website of the Guinness Book of World Records, Shridhar started growing out his nails in 1952 after he and his friend received a beating from their school teacher for breaking her nail. However, Shridhar chopped off his nails in 2018, which are currently displayed at a New York museum.

Melvin Boothe

Melvin Boothe started growing his nails as a hobby at first. Later in 2009, he was featured in the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest pair of fingernails on both hands in a male. The combined measurement of his nails was 32 feet 3 inches. He passed away seven months later.

Lee Redmond

Elderly lady Lee Redmond is another iconic female who grew her nails up to 28 feet 4.5 inches, achieving the title of the Guinness Book of World Records in 2008. She started growing her nails in 1979. Lee had earlier said that she manicured her nails by dipping them into olive oil daily.

Ayanna Williams

This Texas resident also grew out her nails to a length of about 24 feet 0.7 inches as recorded in March 2021. However, she decided to cut them later after she started facing troubles while driving, getting dressed, and using the loo.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here