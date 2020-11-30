5-Star Cruise Chef Opens Roadside Biryani Stall in Mumbai After Losing Job in Pandemic

The pandemic has thrown many people out of jobs around the world. Life has changed drastically for millions globally. One of them is Akshay Parkar who felt the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis. He had been working as an international cruise chef serving elite customers for eight years.

He was a star chef in 7-star hotels and cruises until he was let go. Akshay Parkar might have lost his job but he never lost hope. He displayed indomitable spirit and despite being pushed down to the ground made the best out of a challenging situation. Parkar opened a roadside stall and started selling biryani in Dadar, Mumbai. To earn money, he set up a five-star biryani stall.

Parkar’s story came into the limelight after it was first shared on Facebook. A page by the name ‘Being Malwani’ shared a post about him.

It explains Parkar’s struggles and how despite being sacked from his job and facing various hurdles, he stayed determined to get back up and keep fighting for survival. In addendum, it also lauds him for staying persistent despite adversities.The Facebook post also shared the price of the biryani prepared by him. The post mentions details and pictures of the chef’s stall and has left the internet inspired.

The 29-year-old as the sole breadwinner in his family decided to gear up and do what he does best. He told The Better India, “My parents have been ill for a while now. My father lost his job after the flour mills closed down and he has been recuperating from tuberculosis for years,”

The caption, originally in the Marathi language, conveys that Parkar worked with Taj Flight Services and Princess Cruises. After he lost his job after eight years, Parkar set up a roadside stall to sell biryani.

The post received several heartwarming and praising comments from users of the platform. Many people wished Parkar good luck for his current and future endeavours.