5 Things Mindy Kaling Said that Make Her Most Relatable Brown Star on American TV

Two Indian-origin women, Lilly Singh and Mindy Kaling are ruling social media trends on social media today. As Singh, formerly famous as YouTuber 'Superwoman', transitioned to her first stint on television with a late night show host, her first guest was none other than the Four Weddings and Funeral start Mindy Kaling.

Kaling graced the first episode of the show along with The Office co-star Rainn Wilson. Kaling shares photos with Lilly after the show.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 🚨 Kicking off @Lilly’s new show @latewithlilly TONIGHT! Go check it out! pic.twitter.com/Qe6lp4j1xM — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 16, 2019

Kaling, who is immensely popular with fans following her runaway hit mini-series Four Weddings and Funeral that aired its Hulu finale on September 12 and the film Late Night by Amazon. In the film, Kaling portrays the role of a late night show host trying to make it as a woman of colour in profession dominated by white males, making her appearance on Singh's show apt.

Over the years, Kaling's popularity has grown both as an actor and performer. Here are some kickass quotes by Kaling over the years.

1. “There is no sunrise so beautiful that it is worth waking me up to see it.”

2. “Sometimes you just have to put on lip gloss and pretend to be psyched.”

3. “I say if you love something, set it in a small cage and pester and smother it with love until it either loves you back or dies.”

4. “Everyone has a moment when they discover they love Amy Poehler.”

5. “There Has Ceased to Be a Difference Between My Awake Clothes and My Asleep Clothes”

No don't we all relate to that?

