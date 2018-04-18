5 Times Abhishek Bachchan Handled Internet Trolls Like a Champ
You don't mess with Junior Bachchan.
So when a Twitter user Tagged Abhishek in a tweet about life philosophy, little did she know she was messing with the wrong guy.
“Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!,” wrote @stillyoungest.
To which Abhishek promptly replied, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”
Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018
Of course, this isn't the first time Abhishek has stood up to Internet trolls. Time and again, his family including his 6-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been dragged into social media trolling. But each time Abhishek gave them back and how.
Here are a few instances:
#1
Three years ago, a random troll faced the wrath of Abhishek on Twitter when he tweeted out a meme intending to make fun of his choice in movies, but made a mistake of including a photo of his daughter Aaradhya in the tweet.
The meme poked fun at how his daughter Aaradhya would not like watching Drona and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and also wondered why Aishwarya Rai married him.
"@Mayankaryan084 you feeling better about yourself now??? Good! Glad to have been of service. Now go back to the hole you crawled out of," Abhishek responded.
@Mayankaryan084 you feeling better about yourself now??? Good! Glad to have been of service. Now go back to the hole you crawled out of.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 16, 2015
The user immediately apologised but admitted that he wasn't a fan of Junior Bacchan's movies.
@arjunchugani @juniorbachchan I am fan of abhishek bachan sir. But not his movie.— Mayank (Petrol++) (@Mayankaryan084) June 16, 2015
"don’t like my movies? That’s cool. Will work harder to make movies you like. Bringing my daughter into it is NOT cool," the Guru actor wrote.
@Mayankaryan084 don’t like my movies? That’s cool. Will work harder to make movies you like. Bringing my daughter into it is NOT cool.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 16, 2015
#2
Last year, a Twitter user with the handle "@shirjahan" apparently made a reference to Aaradhya's recent appearance with mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at a wedding in Mangalore.
The tweet (later deleted) read, "@juniorbachchan, is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood."
Abhishek took notice of the tweet and without losing his cool said that Aaradhya goes to school on weekdays like other children.
"Ma'am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet."
Ma’am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) December 4, 2017
The lady responded (also deleted) to Abhishek's tweet with an "advise" saying, "A yeah the spelling😂Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don’t have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm"
#3
A couple of years ago, stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal mocked Abhishek's acting skills in a tweet.
Aishwarya had to m marrying a tree first so she could marry a rock (mince Abishek can't act no?) https://t.co/deLwldVxSt— hot takes 4 koolkidz (@awryaditi) September 7, 2016
Junior Bachchan who wasn't tagged in the tweet took notice of it and decided to respond.
"the question mark at the end suggests that you have a doubt, mince, there is hope for me. Yay!" an optimistic Abhishek wrote.
the question mark at the end suggests that you have a doubt, mince, there is hope for me. Yay!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 7, 2016
He is!
hahahahahahahahah. Rockstar you are!— hot takes 4 koolkidz (@awryaditi) September 7, 2016
Just so you know.
and just for the record... We are still looking for this alleged tree.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 7, 2016
#4
Abhishek and Twitter user Karan Talwar, or Bollywood G*ndu, who is famously known to troll celebrities, had a showdown that almost split the Internet in 2015.
It all started when Bollywood G*ndu tweeted this:
Life is not about answers but questions.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 28, 2015
Where is my career going?
Am I making enough money?
Why am I still following @juniorbachchan?
To which Abhishek cheekily responded.
@BollywoodGandu here are the answers: 1. Nowhere 2. For your skill set? Hell yeah! 3. I don’t know. I unfollowed you years ago.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 28, 2015
But soon the exchange of words got ugly.
.@juniorbachchan looks like you and I have a lot in common. Except whatever little I've made of myself - it's without my papas help.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 28, 2015
Bachchan kept it classy.
@BollywoodGandu wow!!! Great come back buddy. Never heard that before. Ouch!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 28, 2015
Many on Twitter believed that Bollywood G*ndu took it a li'l too far.
@juniorbachchan what to do, this is why the career has gone nowhere.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 28, 2015
#5
Back in 2016, a user posted a tweet comparing Abhishek’s fame to Aftab Shivdasani's as the Twitter user also wrote that Big B paid for Aftab’s ticket so that his son was not the least known celebrity at the stadium.
Big B paid for Aftab Shivdasani's ticket so that Abhishek Bachchan isn't the least known celebrity in the stadium— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) March 19, 2016
Although the user didn't tag Junior Bachchan, it somehow went viral and Bachchan took notice.
@mainbhiengineer haha. Good try! "Least known celebrity"?Isn't that a bit of a contradiction? Chalo at least you think I'm worthy of a tweet— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 20, 2016
It didn't stop there.
@juniorbachchan Sir honestly I think, u r worthy of not just a tweet but a million tweets. But not worthy enough to get my 3hrs & 300 rupees— EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) March 20, 2016
Bachchan kept it classy as usual.
@mainbhiengineer well a million tweets will most probably take you a lot more than 3 hrs and will cost you more than 300rs. U do the maths!!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 20, 2016
Abhishek, you beauty.
