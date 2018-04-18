GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:April 18, 2018, 1:33 PM IST
5 Times Abhishek Bachchan Handled Internet Trolls Like a Champ
You don't mess with Junior Bachchan.
Junior Bachchan has had a long history of confronting Internet trolls. While ignorance is bliss, Bachchan never shies away from calling sh*t out on microblogging site Twitter.

So when a Twitter user Tagged Abhishek in a tweet about life philosophy, little did she know she was messing with the wrong guy.

“Don’t feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!,” wrote @stillyoungest.

To which Abhishek promptly replied, “Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”




Of course, this isn't the first time Abhishek has stood up to Internet trolls. Time and again, his family including his 6-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been dragged into social media trolling. But each time Abhishek gave them back and how.

Here are a few instances:


#1

Three years ago, a random troll faced the wrath of Abhishek on Twitter when he tweeted out a meme intending to make fun of his choice in movies, but made a mistake of including a photo of his daughter Aaradhya in the tweet.

The meme poked fun at how his daughter Aaradhya would not like watching Drona and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and also wondered why Aishwarya Rai married him.

abhishek-aaradhya-troll

"@Mayankaryan084 you feeling better about yourself now??? Good! Glad to have been of service. Now go back to the hole you crawled out of," Abhishek responded.




The user immediately apologised but admitted that he wasn't a fan of Junior Bacchan's movies.




"don’t like my movies? That’s cool. Will work harder to make movies you like. Bringing my daughter into it is NOT cool," the Guru actor wrote.





#2


Last year, a Twitter user with the handle "@shirjahan" apparently made a reference to Aaradhya's recent appearance with mommy Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at a wedding in Mangalore.



The tweet (later deleted) read, "@juniorbachchan, is ur child not going to school? I do wonder What school gives permission to take a out a kid when u like to go a a trip with mom. Or are u guys going for beauty without brains. Always hand in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood."

Abhishek took notice of the tweet and without losing his cool said that Aaradhya goes to school on weekdays like other children.

"Ma'am, as far as I know… Most schools are shut for the week-end. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet."




The lady responded (also deleted) to Abhishek's tweet with an "advise" saying, "A yeah the spelling😂Any thanks for the response . Most people think it but don’t have the guts say something. Maybe u guys should post some pictures of her as normal kid and not one always hanging on her moms arm"

#3


A couple of years ago, stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal mocked Abhishek's acting skills in a tweet.




Junior Bachchan who wasn't tagged in the tweet took notice of it and decided to respond.

"the question mark at the end suggests that you have a doubt, mince, there is hope for me. Yay!" an optimistic Abhishek wrote.




He is!




Just so you know.




#4


Abhishek and Twitter user Karan Talwar, or Bollywood G*ndu, who is famously known to troll celebrities, had a showdown that almost split the Internet in 2015.

It all started when Bollywood G*ndu tweeted this:




To which Abhishek cheekily responded.




But soon the exchange of words got ugly.




Bachchan kept it classy.




Many on Twitter believed that Bollywood G*ndu took it a li'l too far.




#5

Back in 2016, a user posted a tweet comparing Abhishek’s fame to Aftab Shivdasani's as the Twitter user also wrote that Big B paid for Aftab’s ticket so that his son was not the least known celebrity at the stadium.




Although the user didn't tag Junior Bachchan, it somehow went viral and Bachchan took notice.




It didn't stop there.




Bachchan kept it classy as usual.




Abhishek, you beauty.

