5 Times Indian Politicians Came up with Bizarre Solutions to Prevent Coronavirus

While the world grapples with the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, it seems Indian politicians have their own opinions about preventing the COVID-19 virus.

From associating coronavirus with mental health disease to coming up with cow urine as a solution to it, Indian politicians have crossed all bars with their assumptions about the epidemic.

'Gaumutra' and 'Gobar' to cure Coronavirus

Assam BJP MLA Suman Haripriya on Monday made a bizarre statement concerning the cure of coronavirus, which has left everyone bewildered.

"We all know that cow dung is very helpful. Likewise, when cow urine is sprayed, it purifies an area... I believe something similar could be done with 'gaumutra' and 'gobar' to cure Coronavirus (disease)," she said during a discussion on smuggling of cattle to Bangladesh during Special Mention on the first day of the budget session of the Assembly.

No Non-Veg, No Coronavirus

While the international health communities have been hell bent on trying to find a precise solution to the COVID-19 virus, the the National President of All India Hindu Mahasabha sees the virus as an "avatar to punish non-vegetarians".



"Corona is not a virus, but avatar for the protection of poor creatures. They have come to give the message of death and punishment to the one who eats them," said Swami Chakrapani further stating that the avatar is of Lord Narsingh.

He even had a solution to the epidemic and urged Chinese president Xi Jinping to "create an idol of Corona and seek forgiveness" and all non-vegetarian Chinese populace "pledge of not harming any innocent creatures in future, then the anger if Corona will come down".

He assured that Indians who "worship Gods" and are "believers of "Gau Rakshak" are immune to this disease.

Sonia Gandhi caused Coronavirus?

On Thursday the Parliament saw a furor after a Rashtriya Loktantriya Party MLA from Rajasthan alleged that coronavirus may have stormed from the 'house' of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.



"There should be a probe to find out if the spread of the virus originated from Sonia Gandhi's home," Hanuman Beniwal remarked.

The comment follows the return of Rahul Gandhi from Italy and the detection of 28 cases of coronavirus in the country, including 16 tourists from Italy.

Avoid Mental Illness, Avoid Coronavirus

While speaking at the Yog Mahotsav event in Rishikesh on Sunday and emphasizing on the importance of yoga, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that coronavirus can be prevented by overcoming 'mental illness'.

Speaking to the gathering he said, "The world needs to be free of illnesses of the body and mind. If one overcomes mental illness, then one can avoid diseases such as blood pressure, heart attack, kidney failure, liver issues and even the coronavirus."

In another incident, the chief minister has even said "not to panic" over the spreading of any disease.





Rahul Gandhi must Undergo Screening

While Rahul Gandhi led a delegation to the riots-hit North East Delhi, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri took a dig at the Congress leader asking whether he underwent a screening post his return from Italy, since the Europeon country has seen a massive outbreak of the virus.

"I don't know if he was checked at the airport. Before going among the people, he should first tell whether he underwent medical checkup for detection of coronavirus. It is important for the safety of the people," Bidhuri said.

Meanwhile, India is on high alert after the number of coronavirus cases rose to 30, including the Italians touring Rajasthan, said the government, adding that all international passengers will now be screened at airports as concerns mount over the spread of the respiratory infection.