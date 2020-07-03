5-year-old Boy and Sister Raise $3,000 With Lemonade Stand to Help Injured Firefighter

A five-year-old is selling lemonade to help cover the medical expenses of an injured firefighter.

The Missouri boy wanted to support Arlydia Bufford from Kinloch who got incapacitated at St. John’s Applebees last week.

Cooper Wallweber was joined by his sister Olivia and they started a lemonade stand together. To start the lemonade stand, Cooper gave up his brand-new pair of shoes to kickstart the donations.

According to the AP, Bufford, 20 was eating dinner with co-workers when a 28-year-old Courtney Demond Washington opened fire in St. John’s Applebees restaurant. The man shot two women – one shot in the head wounded Bufford and another killed a 46-year-old woman.

Bufford’s parents were overwhelmed when they learnt about the efforts of Cooper and Olivia.

They have confirmed that though she is in critical condition, she has been breathing on her own. Bufford’s father, Carl said what the children did for his daughter is amazing. He added that they are telling others, people really do care.

Rebecca, mother of the 20-year-old informed that she is appreciative of what the kids were doing for her daughter, who is now aware of her surroundings.

As they continue their efforts, business for Cooper and Olivia is going successful as the industrious kids have raised over $3,000 so far.

As per a report in CNN, the fire department has set up a GOFUNDME page and 30 percent of the proceeds of the fundraiser will be donated to Arlydia Bufford.