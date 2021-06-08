5-year-old British Girl Goes Viral for Demanding 'Dark' Birthday Cake Depicting Anne Boleyn's Execution

Children have fascinating imaginations and when fed with stories from history, it only helps them grow. So, it was no surprise when the five-year-old daughter of British couple Edmund Kingsley and Anna Morrissey asked her parents to get a birthday cake that depicted the execution of former queen of England, Anne Boleyn.

According to a report by BuzzFeed News, Morrissey is a theater and movement director with a background in history. She often shares the details of the royal family, which once occupied the Hampton Court Palace, with her daughter. The beheading of Boleyn in 1536 certainly created a lasting impression on the toddler who made this special request for her birthday.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Kingsley — who is also a theatre artist — said that he took his daughters to Hampton Court during the winter holidays and told them about the history associated with the place. He believes that that is where the seed of curiosity was sown. Kingsley also said that his daughter just got really into the story of King Henry VIII who has this impression of being a big, fat, horrible king with six wives.

Kingsley shared the picture of the requested cake on his Twitter profile on May 30. The cake showed the miniature and edible version of the execution of Boleyn, the second wife of King Henry VIII for whom he separated from the Catholic Church in order to marry. The dramatic historical event that was converted into a fondant also showed Boleyn’s daughter, young Elizabeth I who went on to become Queen of England and Ireland in 1558. Boleyn was executed after she was charged for adultery, incest and treason.

Kingsley’s tweet has received over 22.2k likes since it was shared and has inspired several followers and history enthusiasts. Many users commended the parents for teaching their children interesting history lessons from a young age.

Tomorrow we’ll have a six year old, and like so many girls her age she insisted on a cake depicting the future Queen Elizabeth I witnessing the execution of Anne Boleyn by Henry VIII pic.twitter.com/4HC5khHjur— Edmund Kingsley (@KingsleyEdmund) May 29, 2021

You just gave me an idea for the theme of my next birthday lmao— Miss Jackson (@TheEvilSibling) May 30, 2021

Coolest kid ever!— Jennifer Konstant (@pulpstress) June 5, 2021

Many received the idea for their next birthday cake and were already looking for bakers who could design such a cake.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here