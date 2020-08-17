5-Year-Old Chennai Archer Shoots 111 Arrows in 13 Seconds While Hanging in Upside Down

A five-year-old girl from Chennai has caught netizens’ attention after she shot 111 arrows in 13 minutes and 15 seconds. What is even more amazing is that she did it while being in an upside-down position.

The girl named Sanjana attempted a Guinness World Record on Independence Day, reported ANI.

The chief guest at the event was the secretary-general of Archery Association of India (AAI), Pramod Chandurkar. Besides him, president of Delhi Archery Association Virendra Sachdeva was present.

Chairman of the judges' committee of AAI Dr Joris saw the event online. A panel of judges headed by CS Maniam (Continental Judge of World Archery) monitored and recorded the proceedings.

“Normally in any world competition and national competition, the trained archers shoot six arrows in four minutes which means 30 arrows in 20 minutes,” reported the news agency quoting Sihan Hussaini, Sanjana’s trainer.

He added that they are going to inform Guinness World Records about what his student had done.

The girl’s father, Prem, was enthusiastic about making such records, stating that Sanjana would make one record every year on Independence Day till she turns 10.

He asserted that after 10 she would train for the Olympics in 2032 and “bring home several gold medals and make her country proud.”

Responding to the news on Twitter, users heaped praise on the girl.

The news has been garnering a lot of attention on social media with many hailing the little girl's talent.

A user called her child prodigy, while another wrote that the girl should be sent to Recurve Bow training for international sports.

“This daughter of India will surely renaissance the Indian Archery and bring it to the top in the world,” said another Twitter user.