5-Year-old Child With Autism Writes in Different Fonts, Incredible Video Goes Viral

The month of April is also known as Autism Awareness Month and so a video that has currently gone viral shows a child named Sebastian who can replicate fonts that he sees on his screen with his hands. Sebastian is an autistic child and has a condition called hyperlexia. “Five-year-old child with autism writing different fonts in chalk,” read the text in the video. The video goes on to show around how the child is speedily writing in different fonts, using chalk. The video has left the netizens in complete awe. Since uploaded, it has garnered over 70K likes. “Century Gothic is my favourite font! He’s spot on!," an Instagram user wrote in the comment section. Another person wrote, “I would love to have this neat handwriting."

Autism is a lifelong companion that impacts a person’s social life and daily functionalities. However, one can lead a decent life with this ailment if it is spotted on time and supervised well. According to the measures of the World Health Organization, one out of every 160 children is living with autism around the world. Some fewer people acknowledge this neurodevelopmental condition that impacts a vast majority of the world.

Autism, also known as an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is a neurodevelopmental disorder that involves the inefficient development of many basic skills and functions, including the ability to socialise and communicate. It manifests before the age of 3 years. Moreover, it can persist throughout a person’s life.

Research indicates that genes can act together with influences from the environment to affect a child’s growth in a way that brings about ASD. Some other risk components can comprise a family history of the condition, having older parents, premature birth among other reasons.

The diagnosis is still misunderstood largely where doctors say no permanent solution exists for autism spectrum disorder, and there is no one-size-fits-all remedy. The objective of treatment is to improve the child’s ability to function by lessening autism spectrum disorder symptoms and supporting progress and learning.

