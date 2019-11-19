Take the pledge to vote

5-Year-Old Claimed to Become 'Spider Man' after Trying Heroin, Takes It to School

Authorities say the boy was taken to a hospital but was unharmed.

Associated Press

Updated:November 19, 2019, 10:55 AM IST
5-Year-Old Claimed to Become 'Spider Man' after Trying Heroin, Takes It to School
A Massachusetts man has pleaded not guilty to drug charges after authorities said his 5-year-old son brought heroin to school and told his teacher that when he tastes the powder he becomes Spider-Man.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that 29-year-old Benny Garcia, of Holyoke, was arraigned Friday in Holyoke District Court. He faces charges of drug possession and reckless endangerment of a child.

Prosecutors say Garcia’s son brought a plastic bag decorated with Spider-Man to kindergarten Thursday and put it in his mouth, telling a teacher eating the powder turns him into the superhero. Authorities say the boy was taken to a hospital but was unharmed.

Police searching Garcia’s home say they found more than 200 bags of heroin and cocaine.

A judge ordered Garcia to be held without bail until a Nov. 20 hearing.

