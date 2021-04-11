5-Year-Old Indian-American Sets World Record for Reading 36 Books in under Two Hours

A five-year-old Indian-American girl set two records for reading 36 books continuously for 105 minutes. Kiara Kaur, born to Chennai-based parents, currently resides in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and has entered the World Book of Records in London and Asia Book of Records.

The Asia Book of Records has stated that Kiara “set a record for reading a maximum number of books nonstop" while the World Book of Records in London certified the ‘child prodigy’ for “for having specific ability to read non-stop 36 books in 105 minutes at the age of 4 years on 13th February."

Kiara’s love and passion for reading were first noted by one of her teachers at a school in Abu Dhabi that she had attended before it shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to NDTV, the five-year-old’s parents have said that Kiara has read over 200 books in the past year and when she runs out of new books, she likes to re-read the old ones.

The US-born child has inherited the reading habit from her grandfather, who would take deep interest to listen to Kiara’s storytelling skills over calls.

Kiara often treads books that are meant for older children, but she says she loves reading books because of colourful pictures and how words are written so big on them! A few of her favourite reads are Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and Shooting Star.

“Reading from books is extremely enjoyable. You can carry books anywhere you like. The problem with reading on phones or watching videos is that I can’t read if there is no internet for some time," said Kiara to NDTV.

