5-Year-Old Indian Girl Sets World Record for Identifying Capitals, Flags of 150 Countries

Some of us learnt to cook, learn new online skills or even started picking up a new language during the Covid-19 induced lockdown from March 2020. 5-year-old child prodigy Presha Khemani may have outdone all of us though.

5-year-old Presha Khemani has set a world record by naming 150 countries along with their capitals and identifying the flags in just four minutes and 17 seconds.

The child prodigy was recently awarded the youngest kids award in the World Records India Book.

Presha hails from Ujjain in Rajasthan. Her father is a Chartered Accountant in Pune.

"Our friends gifted a book to Presha during the lockdown looking at her intense interest in geography and in the flags of different nations. Presha developed a keen interest in colourful flags representing countries and continued asking me about the nations they stand for. I narrated her the country's names and their capitals and she was quick to remember these flags with their countries and capitals," her mother told IANS.

"Presha, during the seven-week lockdown, learnt about 150 countries, their capitals and their flags thoroughly in a strategic manner. Each week, she took one continent, studied about the countries and the flags of this continent, revised it and so on. Eventually, in seven weeks she was thorough with the names and capitals of different countries situated in seven continents of the world," her father further told to IANS.

Presha's mother also has a keen interest in geography. "I saw my daughter inheriting the same interest so I started pushing her to excel in the same domain," reports The Shillong Times.

The child prodigy's learning goal doesn't end at the world record. She now aims to learn the names of currencies, languages and Prime Ministers and Presidents of different nations.

Presha isn't the only child prodigy doing India proud - recently, an 11-year-old from Chennai has become the latest new table tennis star from India and is a 2028 Olympics hopeful.

In February this year, Hansini Mathan became number one playing under 12 years championships in India and she also won a bronze medal in the 2019 world level table tennis championships held in Sweden. Read more about her here.

(With inputs from IANS.)