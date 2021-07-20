CHANGE LANGUAGE
5-Year-Old Kid Pranks Mother with 'Photocopy' of Socks, Twitter Left in Splits
2-MIN READ

5-Year-Old Kid Pranks Mother with 'Photocopy' of Socks, Twitter Left in Splits

Woman pranked by her 5-year-old kid with fake socks. (Representative Image)

Woman pranked by her 5-year-old kid with fake socks. (Representative Image)

The first picture has a single, dirty-looking sock lying on the floor. The second reveals that it is nothing but a cut-out of a picture of a dirty-looking sock.

Kids are full of innocence and mischief, which make the adults around adore them even more. With their inquisitiveness and creativity, they have the power to bring a smile to our faces and win us over. Something similar came to the notice of Twitter users when a mother shared a glimpse of her kid’s prank on social media. The post was shared on July 18 and has garnered much love with 6.8 lakh likes and over 59,000 retweets. People surely are having a ball of a time witnessing the mischievous child’s humorous prank on his mother.

In the caption, the mother Jennifer Griffin Graham wrote that her son recently got to know that one can photocopy anything so he is trying to fool her now. Her tweet also has two pictures that showcase her son’s prank. The first picture has a single, dirty-looking sock lying on the floor. The second reveals that it is nothing but a cut-out of a picture of a dirty-looking sock. She also revealed in the comments section that her kid was assisted by his dad to get the sock cut-out perfect. The hilarious prank is winning hearts all over and has gone viral.

RELATED NEWS

Many people shared their personal stories in the comment section. One parent said that their youngest kid has learned to make fake poop from used toilet rolls, while another shared that their father was an artist and drew real-looking spiders in the bathtub to scare his kid. A user took the game a notch higher and asked the mother to prank her son by photocopying his dinner. Another one suggested replacing all the kid’s socks with printed ones.

Many appreciated the kid’s intelligence and praised his attention to detail. One Twitter user even went on to call it genius-level trolling and wished they had access to color photocopiers as a kid.

first published:July 20, 2021, 14:28 IST