5-Year-Old Prodigy Speaks Sanskrit, French With Ease, Leaves Manish Sisodia Impressed

Sisodia was quite impressed with Hiten’s intelligence, which is why he wanted to share his experience with his followers on Twitter. (Credits:Twitter)

The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia met the 5-year-old boyg enius and took to Twitter to share his cheerful meet. Sisodia shared two pictures of him with Hiten, wherein he is seen shaking hands and exchanging words and smiles.

There are only a few things you can expect five-year-old children to learn. They may be well versed with alphabets, shapes, or colours. But a five-year-old boy from Delhi, Hiten Kaushik, is a prodigy in making as he can recite all the states of India and the United States of America. In addition, he can speak fluently in three languages –Sanskrit, English, and French. He is a true genius. Recently, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia met this genius and took to Twitter to share his cheerful meet. Sisodia shared two pictures of him with Hiten, wherein he is seen shaking hands and exchanging words and smiles. In the caption, Sisodia wrote, “Today, I made a new little friend. At the age of five, he is fluent in three different languages –French, Sanskrit, and English.” He added, “It was really nice to meet you, Hiten.”

It seems like Sisodia was quite impressed with Hiten’s intelligence, which is why he wanted to share his experience with his followers on Twitter. Since shared, the tweet has garnered more than 1000 likes and multiple reactions from the Twitterati clan.

Christened as the “Google Boy,” Hiten, too, replied to the tweet and retweeted it. “Thank you, Sir, for your cooperation and blessings,” he said.

Other users too chimed in. One user wrote, “Proud of you, Hiten Kaushik. @msisodia Sir, thank you so much.”

Another wrote, “C’est Super!”

“Just amazing,” wrote a third user.

It is no surprise that the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi was so elated to meet such a talented boy. Hiten has been a very fast learner since he started understanding alphabets and voices. Hiten also has a YouTube channel where you can find videos of him showcasing his talented mind, which are bound to astonish you.

His parents have high ambitions for him and want him to become a very successful person in life. Hiten has his name registered in the Limca Book of Records and is now set on the path to grab a place in the Asia Book of Records.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

first published:October 07, 2021, 13:02 IST