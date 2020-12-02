5-Year-Old Texas Boy Who Lost Parents to Covid-19 Gets Surprise Parade on Birthday

Covid-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for everyone, but it has been particularly hard for those who have lost a loved one to the coronavirus .

A 5-year-old boy in Texas lost both his parents to the deadly virus. In a heartwarming gesture, the law enforcement agencies and the community members joined hands to give this boy a special birthday this year.

As reported in Good Morning America, Raiden Gonzalez's fifth birthday was on November 22 and the parade was taken out a week after his birthday.

The report says that the parade featured trucks, dinosaurs and Santa Claus.

Speaking to Good Morning America, aunt of Raiden, Margie Bryant said that everyone, including Raiden, was overwhelmed with joy. She said that they were elated with the response they received from the community.

The boy Raiden has no siblings and his father Adan and mother Mariah both passed away due to Covid-19 within a span of 100 days.

The fire and police department of San Antonio joined in the parade making it a community event which lasted for an hour.

Margie also said that she felt there was somebody looking down at them and made it work because it was the only hour of Saturday when there were no rains. She added, “I would say Mariah and Adan were smiling and proud of what we did for our little man.”

As per the report, Raiden’s mother Mariah, who was a preschool teacher, died in less than 24 hours after she was taken to the hospital. She was fine up until the night of October 5 when she started experiencing difficulty in breathing. Mariah was taken to the hospital right after she developed these issues but could not survive.

The kid Raiden understands that his father has gone away but has not been able to process the death of his mother yet.