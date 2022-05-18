5-year-old West Bengal Girl Creates Record by Reciting Alphabet in Reverse in 23 Seconds

Atreyi Ghosh from Goaltore in West Midnapore district of West Bengal earned a place in the India Book of Records for saying the English alphabet in reverse in 23 seconds. She is five years old and proficient in singing, dancing and reading. Her father, Aniruddha Ghosh, is part of West Bengal Police. He is currently working at the DIB office in Purulia. Atreyi’s talent was captured by mother Sampati Ghosh.

Earlier this year, Indian Ultra runner Sufiya Khan has bagged the Guinness World Record by covering the Golden Quadrilateral highways in the shortest time. Sufiya ran for 6,002 km on the network of highways for 110 days 23 hours and 24 minutes.

The Ultra runner started her arduous journey from New Delhi on December 16, 2020. She traversed the Golden Quadrilateral which connects Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai through a network of national highways. On April 6, 2021, Sufiya completed the circuit in record time and later received the certificate from Guinness World Record, as reported by Hindustan Times.

35-year-old Sufiya had a full-time job as a ground staff at the Delhi airport before she took up running. “The job at the airport was very taxing, so I took up running to let off some frustration,” said Sufiya. She shared that soon she developed an interest in the sport and started covering long distances. “Getting into Ultra running was a natural progression,” she added.

