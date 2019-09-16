Take the pledge to vote

5-Years-Old Recreates 'Up' Moment With Great Grandparents for Birthday Photoshoot

The pictures were shot and shared by Elijah's mother, Rachel Perman, on Facebook and they left the internet in delight.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
5-Years-Old Recreates 'Up' Moment With Great Grandparents for Birthday Photoshoot
The photos shared by Elijah's mother. (Facebook)
Remember Carl, the old widower from Disney-Pixar's 2009 Up movie? Who didn't enjoy that movie? But for a 5-year old boy, who had been 'borderline addicted' to the movie, a leaf out of the fantasy came true.

On Elijah's fifth, he recreated the Disney fantasy with an Up-themed photoshoot with his great grandparents.

His 90-year old great grandparents, Richard and Caroline Bain - resembling pretty much to the movie characters - Carl and Ellie, were dressed up in similar attires like that of the movie and accompanied the little boy with scores of balloons for the shoot.

The pictures were shot and shared by Elijah's mother, Rachel Perman, on Facebook and they left the Internet in delight. Rachel, a professional photographer, wanted to surprise her 5-year-old son by inviting his great grandparents for the shoot.

“He is borderline addicted to ‘Up’ and has been for several years. It's the only thing he draws and colors (the house with balloons) and the only books he wants to get at the library, and the only toy he wanted when we were in Disney World last year,” the Rachel told CNN.

