50 Differently-abled Couples Tie Knot in Mass Wedding Ceremony in Rajasthan

A piece of heartwarming news is coming from Rajasthan’s Udaipur. 50 physically-challenged couples have tied the knot in a mass marriage ceremony. The nuptial function was organized by Narayan Seva Sansthan, a non-profit charitable organization based in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The event took place with the chanting of Vedic mantras. A notable aspect to remark is that the Sansthan, along with the couples, has also sent out a message regarding environmental protection after the wedding.

In the report by IANS, the founder-chairman of the charitable organization, Kailash Agarwal said, “Divyang (differently-abled) and poor brothers and sisters, who had never imagined getting married considering their disability and poverty as misfortune, are doing so today with the help of the society. The wedding is going to be solemnized with full traditional customs and grandeur.”

Chief Guest for the occasion, state industries’ and Devasthan Minister, Shakuntala Rawat also blessed the newly-married couples virtually.

To bless the couple for the new phase of their lives, the guests who witnessed the ceremony presented them with gifts like clothes and jewellery, while the Sansthan provided them with household accessories that will be required by them to settle down.

The ceremony was the 38th such event organized by the Sansthan, which has actively been working to provide a dignified life to people with disabilities. The organization went a step ahead and also gave out a message of environmental protection and cleanliness by assigning a sapling to each couple which they would plant outside their homes and near dustbins in order to propagate the noble cause.

The services of the Sansthan are getting applauded for talking about social issues and promoting inclusivity in society.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here