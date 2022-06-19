50-year-old BMC Sanitation Worker Passes 10th Board Examination in First Attempt

In what comes as a piece of good news, a 50-year-old BMC sanitation worker Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 and cracked it on his first attempt. Here is what Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa scored in different subjects in the Maharashtra SSC exam: Marathi: 54, Hindi: 57, English: 54, Mathematics: 52, Science: 53, Social Science: 59. While speaking to ANI, he said, “I got 57%. I studied daily for 3 hours. My kids are graduates so they also helped me in my studies. I want to continue my studies and complete 12th also.” He works in the B ward of BMC’s sanitation department and three years prior to the exam, he enrolled in Universal Night School in Dharavi in Class 8 to prepare. BMC is considered to be the richest municipal corporation in the country as there are thousands of people serving in various departments. He has been working as a sweeper for more than 20 years in BMC now.

Every evening, after his work hours, Ramappa went to school from 7 pm to 8:30 pm. He further revealed that he wants to study further after scoring good marks in the board exams. Also, he would like to inspire people to take education seriously.

He was not able to study in his childhood. However, he is happy now to have finally cleared his Class 10 board exams. ANI took to its Twitter handle and shared his images. Since uploaded, the images have managed to gather over 29K likes. Have a look:

Mumbai: 50-year-old BMC sweeper Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa passes the 10th board examination in his first attempt “I got 57%. I studied daily for 3 hours. My kids are graduates so they also helped me in my studies. I want to continue my studies and complete 12th also,” he says pic.twitter.com/vPenUZUVPD — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

Many people commented, congratulating him for his achievement. Ministry of Education also Retweeted the post as they wrote, “An example of sheer dedication to lifelong learning! Heartiest Congratulations to the 50-year-old BMC worker Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa from Mumbai, who cracked the 10th board examination in his 1st attempt. Wishing him all the best!.” One person commented, “Just totally awesome ! Never give up on your dreams. Life starts when YOU want it to.” Another person wrote, “His will power is commendable that in this age also he takes courage to pursue education!!”

