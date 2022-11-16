50-Year-Old Chinese Man Completes Marathon While Smoking, Internet is Amazed

Running a marathon does require a strong pair of lungs and a capable respiratory system and is a demanding athletic feat. Anyone with lungs not strong enough cannot run even half a mile without going out of breath. Now can you picture making the task of running a marathon all the more gruelling by literally burning out your lungs while running? Smoking while running is neither recommended nor feasible, but ‘Uncle Chen’ from China may just surprise you there.

According to a report of Oddity Central News website, Xin’anjiang Marathon was organised in Jiande City of China, in which about 1000 people took part. This marathon was 42 kilometres in which a 50-year-old man ran constantly smoking cigarettes. He ran the entire duration and length of the marathon smoking one cigarette after another and in doing so, caught the attention of the whole world. Not much is known about the man except that he is nicknamed ‘Uncle Chen’.

Uncle Chen became viral when photos and videos of him running while smoking started appearing on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, from where it spread to other platforms as well. Uncle Chen reportedly accomplished his feat in three hours and twenty-eight minutes. However, many users on the internet questioned the authenticity of his accomplishment and found it difficult to believe that one could complete a marathon while smoking.

To pacify them, marathon organisers shared his finishing certificate from the marathon. He miraculously finished 574th out of a group of nearly 1,500 competitors, all while smoking.

Looks like Uncle Chen uses cigarettes as a booster for better performance because he was earlier photographed running the 2018 Guangzhou Marathon and the 2019 Xiamen Marathon, smoking cigarettes as well. While many have asked why he is permitted to do so, there is no such rule that says that one cannot smoke while running a marathon.

