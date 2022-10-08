50-Year-Old Divorced Mum Falls In Love With 25-Year-Old Man, This Happened Next

While the ones dating or looking for a partner online have their criteria, that wasn’t the case with the 48-year-old Rachel Caudele. The divorced mum, while looking for love online, fell for a boy who is 23 years younger than her after she forgot to change her age preference settings.

The mum-of-two got divorced in September 2020, following which she decided to give dating apps a try. After a few bad attempts and unsolicited lewd pictures from men, she came across Alex Michael. He was 23 years old at the time.

Rachel expressed to The Metro, UK, “It sounds cliché, but I thought he had kind eyes. We started chatting and the age question came up.” Originally from Texas, Rachel further explained that when Alex first revealed his age to be 23, she was taken aback and thought “woah, that’s way too young, nothing is going to come of this.”

But as the talks progressed, she found Alex’s “voice was very sexy” which appealed to her. She even suggests that the two of them have a lot in common. Alex, who is a website creator for pharmaceutical companies, revealed that the age-gap relationship unexpectedly happened when he changed his preference on the dating app Tinder and matched with her.

He said, “I thought, oh my god, she looks great for her age, she doesn’t look like she’s in her forties at all. She was super cool and genuine, she’s more than just a pretty face.”

Rachel decided to take a leap of faith and travelled to New York to meet Alex. After the trip went well, they travelled to Miami and Austin in late 2020. After spending all that time together and travelling to places, the couple realised that they had fallen for each other and started officially dating in December 2020.

Alex then moved to Austin in January 2021 where he lived with Rachel for a year while working remotely during Covid-19. While Rachel’s family has come around and accepted their relationship, Alex’s family disapproves of the age-gap and won’t support them.

