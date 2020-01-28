Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

50-Year-Old Swims Under 0 Degree Ice in Antarctica For Climate Change Awareness

'I swam here today as we are in a climate emergency. We need immediate action from all nations to protect our planet.'

Trending Desk

Updated:January 28, 2020, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
50-Year-Old Swims Under 0 Degree Ice in Antarctica For Climate Change Awareness
Image credits: Lewis Pugh/Twitter.

In a bid to highlight the detrimental effects of climate change, endurance swimmer, Lewis Pugh, has finished a swim under the Antarctic ice at just about 0 degrees. The Plymouth swimmer braved the ice-cold waters to demonstrate the "very rapid changes" that is caused by climate change.

Pugh has earlier helped safeguard 2.2m square metres of ocean, including The Ross Sea, which was established as an MPA following a 2015 swim, the report has further added.

Speaking to BBC, Pugh said that it was the "most frightening" swim of his life, adding that "The swim was the accumulation of 33 years of training in order to swim 10 minutes and 17 seconds down that river."

BBC cited a Durham University study that said there are 65,000 supra-glacial lakes in East Antarctica alone, which have been formed by melting ice collecting on the source of ice sheets.

It went on to cite Pugh as saying that 'melt waters' was visible everywhere during his 10-minute swim.

According to the report Pugh revealed that there was the threat of the lake emptying into the sea through a crack in the ice sheet. The swimmer went on to add, "I swam here today as we are in a climate emergency. We need immediate action from all nations to protect our planet."

During his conversation, Pugh described everything to be a "shade of blue" under the sheets, adding that it was the most beautiful place he saw in the whole world in his "whole life."

Pugh called for the creating of a Marine Protected Areas (MPA) in the Southern Ocean and for the United Nations Climate Change Conference to take 'urgent action' against global warming in his attempt at raising awareness regarding climate change.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram