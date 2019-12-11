Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

51-Year-Old Cyclist Spends 9 Hours to Outline a Reindeer by Pedaling around Complex Routes

So taking this skill and adding a pinch of festive spirit to it, Hoyte covered 79 miles on his cycle and his tracker recorded the shape of the reindeer.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 11, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
Image credits: Twitter / @anthoyte )

The season of joy is just a couple of days away and there are different ways to celebrate the festive spirit. Here’s a 51-year-old cyclist who brought cheer this season by cycling around London in the shape of a reindeer.

As per a report by the Daily Mail, cyclist Anthony Hoyte rides around intricate routes to form shapes of animals on his fitness tracker. So taking this skill and adding a pinch of festive spirit to it, Hoyte covered 79 miles on his cycle and his tracker recorded the shape of the reindeer. He began his journey from Hammersmith, west London, and travel across the city before stopping at Euston.

The report also stated that it took him nine hours to cover the whole route and he went as far north as Edgware, before heading south again and east through Hampstead Heath and Wood Green.

After completing his trip, he said, “I'm pretty happy with it. You plan them all out but until you get back and upload it, you're not quite sure whether it's going to work or not.”

He has maintained this festive tradition for the past two years. In 2017, he came up with his first festive work, when he cycled across London to create a snowman, followed by a Santa Claus in 2019, by cycling in Birmingham.

