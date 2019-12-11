51-Year-Old Cyclist Spends 9 Hours to Outline a Reindeer by Pedaling around Complex Routes
So taking this skill and adding a pinch of festive spirit to it, Hoyte covered 79 miles on his cycle and his tracker recorded the shape of the reindeer.
Image credits: Twitter / @anthoyte )
The season of joy is just a couple of days away and there are different ways to celebrate the festive spirit. Here’s a 51-year-old cyclist who brought cheer this season by cycling around London in the shape of a reindeer.
As per a report by the Daily Mail, cyclist Anthony Hoyte rides around intricate routes to form shapes of animals on his fitness tracker. So taking this skill and adding a pinch of festive spirit to it, Hoyte covered 79 miles on his cycle and his tracker recorded the shape of the reindeer. He began his journey from Hammersmith, west London, and travel across the city before stopping at Euston.
It's that time of the year again when I cycle round congested streets in the rain looking for some festive cheer!: https://t.co/4u80fR8eNt@Strava @cyclingweekly #stravaart #stravart #gpsdoodle #gpsart #cycling #Christmas #reindeer #Rudolph pic.twitter.com/Nzm3Rch9nJ— Anthony Hoyte (@anthoyte) December 9, 2019
The report also stated that it took him nine hours to cover the whole route and he went as far north as Edgware, before heading south again and east through Hampstead Heath and Wood Green.
After completing his trip, he said, “I'm pretty happy with it. You plan them all out but until you get back and upload it, you're not quite sure whether it's going to work or not.”
He has maintained this festive tradition for the past two years. In 2017, he came up with his first festive work, when he cycled across London to create a snowman, followed by a Santa Claus in 2019, by cycling in Birmingham.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Pre-match Conference Cancelled Due to CAB Protests
- Lionel Messi Rated Best Player by Algorithm, Cristiano Ronaldo Tied at 25th Spot
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles
- Couple in Tamil Nadu Receives Bouquet of Onions from Friends at Their Wedding