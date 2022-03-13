51-Year-Old Founder of Sugar Dating Website Set to Marry 21-Year-Old

A 51-year-old millionaire is all set to exchange vows with a 21-year-old as he is madly in love with her and the couple is even ready to give up their rights to divorce citing the “eternity” of their bond. Interestingly, the same millionaire was quoted as saying, “Love is a concept invented by poor people.”

Brandon Wade is the creator of a popular platform known as ‘Seeking Arrangements’ that fosters sugar dating, a transactional dating practice. Brandon met the love of his life, Dana Rosewall, on the platform that he created and is ready to solemnise their love with marriage.

“Mine’s and Dana’s love is eternal, timeless, and transcends this life. This is not a stunt, this is a huge commitment,” said Brandon, as reported by LADBible. The couple lives in Las Vegas and got engaged in January. They are planning to get married later this year. This will be Brandon’s fourth marriage. According to Brandon, he used to openly commit to non-monogamy but his views turned a new leaf as soon as he met Dana.

Seems like Dana, too, is equally blown away by Brandon. “When he asked me to marry him I said ‘yes’ immediately. Everything about our relationship just makes sense. I just want to be around him,” said Dana. Dana admits the wide age gap between her and Brandon and says that people make all kinds of assumptions when they see the couple. She added, “I tell people to spend five minutes with us before forming an opinion. It won’t be what they expect it to be.” She claims that their love is genuine.

From what Brandon and Dana claim, it seems that they have a heart of gold and they really seem to dig each other.

