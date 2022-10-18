51-year-old Gujarat Man Dies of Cardiac Arrest While Performing Dandiya Raas

A video of a man who faced some health complications while performing at Dandiya Raas has created a lot of buzz on social media. The incident took place in the Dahod district of Gujarat on Sunday, October 16. The video has now been posted by CNN News18 on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Take a look here.

In the video, a Navratri celebration is underway at a person’s house where several members had gathered to mark the festival. From adults to children, there were several onlookers who were present when the man collapsed. Initially, a group of men can be seen performing Dandiya Raas enthusiastically, showing no signs of distress. However, the person wearing a navy blue tee shirt and pale pink pants could be seen getting exhausted from his moves. He then goes on to collapse on the floor while several people rush to his aid.

Reportedly, the man died due to a sudden cardiac arrest, however, the true cause is yet to be ascertained.

Twitter users reacted to the extremely unfortunate incident and left several comments under the post. One user said: “Something similar to what happened with Shane Warne? Sudden exertion. Heart can’t take the pressure”, while another user said: “I don’t think he is any less fit for a 51-year-old Indian male and looks like performing cardio exercises still this happened to him. How can keep ourselves away from such cardiac arrests then? Is this due to covid vaccines?”, along with several crying emojis.

