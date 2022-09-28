51-Year-Old Woman Lands In Hospital After Pet Dog Poops On Her Face

Dogs are undoubtedly great companions. However, training your dog to blend in with the environment is important. Untrained pets can turn out to be a menace, and as in the case of 51-year-old Amanda Gommo from Bristol, England, it was life-threatening. The woman was defecated upon by her pet chihuahua, which led to her being hospitalised for three days.

As bizarre as it may sound, the incident did take place when Amanda was taking an afternoon nap with her mouth open. While she was asleep, her pet chihuahua Belle, who was unwell, pooped all over her face, some of which got inside her mouth. According to a report by The Daily Star, she immediately woke up with a disgusting feeling as she felt something squirt in her mouth. She rushed to the shower instantaneously but her son was having a bath, which is why it took her some time to wash her face.

Top showsha video

Calling the taste disgusting, Amanda said she just could not get it out of her mouth and was hurling vigorously for hours. However, the situation worsened after she started showing the same symptoms as her ill chihuahua. She said that the cramps were unbearable, the dehydration was excruciating and her kidneys shrunk due to acute diarrhoea.

Once hospitalised, she was diagnosed with a gastrointestinal infection that had been passed through Belle’s faeces into her mouth. Amanda was admitted to the hospital for three days. Medics rehydrated her with electrolytes and glucose.

The woman said that she still loves her chihuahua and has forgiven her. However, Amanda jokingly added that she will be a lot more careful about their sleeping position in the future.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here