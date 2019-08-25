52 Crocodiles Rescued after Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Vadodara

Remember the viral video of a crocodile stealthily creeping up behind a dog in Vadodara? Turns out, that wasn't an isolated incident. According to a report by ANI, at least 52 crocodiles were rescued by officials after the flash floods which wreaked havoc in Vadodara.

A twenty four hour helpline has also been activated in the area, so that citizens can report sightings of the same to officials. The state government, in accordance with the state wildlife department and other organisations are carrying out the rescue operations.

Earlier this month, Gujarat received heavy rainfall which resulted in water levels of several rivers rising. This caused a flood like situation all over the state. In fact, several crocodile sightings have been reported on social media, videos of which have gone viral. In case you missed the videos, here you go:

That time of the year when Vishwamitra river swells up that crocodiles enter bathrooms in Vadodara. Normal people get chhipkalis in bathroom, legendary Gujaratis get crocs. pic.twitter.com/VZ899gcvCS — Nirwa (@nirwamehta) August 1, 2019

After massive #VadodaraRains, there is a flood like situation in #Vadodara. Also , crocodiles are entering into residential colonies. Here a crocodile is rescued from a colony with help of volunteers and good samaritans.Do take precautions before venturing in flooded water. pic.twitter.com/6y9tyOYqrK — Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) August 1, 2019

This is really a#ManVsWild show !Life at Risk on both the ends...#rescue of crocodile from the flooding residential areas of #Vadodara !Commendable job done by rescuers!#Vadodarafloods #urbanwildlife pic.twitter.com/AVLkgLHXxE — Dhruman H Nimbale, IPS (@dhruman39) August 2, 2019

.River Vishwamitri flows through Vadodara.The river anyway has crocodiles, but during floods these crocodiles end up on roads inside societies, right next to the houses..@nanditathhakur @AjayKushwaha_@awasthis@AjaySengar_#VadodaraRains pic.twitter.com/K4DnwAart6 — @Akashtv1Soni (@Akashtv1Soni) August 1, 2019

Crocodiles spotted in residential areas of flood-hit Vadodara, at least one captured pic.twitter.com/HIqazMOc8z — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) August 1, 2019

What would you do if you found a crocodile in your society?

