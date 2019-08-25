52 Crocodiles Rescued after Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Vadodara
What would you do if you found a crocodile in your society?
What would you do if you found a crocodile in your society?
Remember the viral video of a crocodile stealthily creeping up behind a dog in Vadodara? Turns out, that wasn't an isolated incident. According to a report by ANI, at least 52 crocodiles were rescued by officials after the flash floods which wreaked havoc in Vadodara.
A twenty four hour helpline has also been activated in the area, so that citizens can report sightings of the same to officials. The state government, in accordance with the state wildlife department and other organisations are carrying out the rescue operations.
Earlier this month, Gujarat received heavy rainfall which resulted in water levels of several rivers rising. This caused a flood like situation all over the state. In fact, several crocodile sightings have been reported on social media, videos of which have gone viral. In case you missed the videos, here you go:
That time of the year when Vishwamitra river swells up that crocodiles enter bathrooms in Vadodara. Normal people get chhipkalis in bathroom, legendary Gujaratis get crocs. pic.twitter.com/VZ899gcvCS— Nirwa (@nirwamehta) August 1, 2019
After massive #VadodaraRains, there is a flood like situation in #Vadodara. Also , crocodiles are entering into residential colonies. Here a crocodile is rescued from a colony with help of volunteers and good samaritans.Do take precautions before venturing in flooded water. pic.twitter.com/6y9tyOYqrK— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) August 1, 2019
This is really a#ManVsWild show !Life at Risk on both the ends...#rescue of crocodile from the flooding residential areas of #Vadodara !Commendable job done by rescuers!#Vadodarafloods #urbanwildlife pic.twitter.com/AVLkgLHXxE— Dhruman H Nimbale, IPS (@dhruman39) August 2, 2019
.River Vishwamitri flows through Vadodara.The river anyway has crocodiles, but during floods these crocodiles end up on roads inside societies, right next to the houses..@nanditathhakur @AjayKushwaha_@awasthis@AjaySengar_#VadodaraRains pic.twitter.com/K4DnwAart6— @Akashtv1Soni (@Akashtv1Soni) August 1, 2019
Crocodiles spotted in residential areas of flood-hit Vadodara, at least one captured pic.twitter.com/HIqazMOc8z— DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) August 1, 2019
What would you do if you found a crocodile in your society?
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sophie Turner Dances Arm in Arm with Priyanka Chopra's Mother
- Bajaj Discover Modified into a Cafe Racer Can Challenge The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
- Jio Effect: Airtel May Offer Free Android STB, HD LED TV with Broadband, DTH Plans
- Woman Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral Records Song
- First Details of The OnePlus TV Confirmed: It Will Have a 55-Inch QLED Panel