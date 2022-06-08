55-Year-Old Indonesian Woman Falls From 21-Storey Building, Miraculously Survives

A 55-year-old Indonesian woman fell from the 20th floor of a multi-storey building in the Kelapa Gading area. However, miraculously, the woman sustained only minor injuries and was discharged from the hospital shortly after she was brought there.

According to reports in the local media, the incident occurred when the 55-year-old was drying clothes on the balcony of the house. She lost her balance and fell. The woman landed on the roof of the car parked below and fell unconscious. She was immediately taken to the hospital where her shoulder bone was found fractured. Apart from that, there was no injury to the woman.

The car she landed on had its glasses shattered.

After this horrific accident, everyone said that the woman was still alive was nothing short of a miracle. Everyone was just shocked and wondered how she survived after falling from such a height.

After her routine checkup at the hospital, the woman came back home. Everyone is praying for her recovery now.

