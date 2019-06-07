56 Tonne Bridge Disappears Overnight in Russia, Villagers Have Been Left Spellbound
Locals reportedly believe that thieves took down the bridge and scrapped it for metal. A police case has also been lodged.
Locals reportedly believe that thieves took down the bridge and scrapped it for metal. A police case has also been lodged.
In Russia's Murmansk region, a bizarre incident has put the local residents into a tizzy. One of the most well known bridges in the area is located on the Umba river in the Arctic region. The bridge is roughly 75 feet in length and weighs over 50 tonnes.
However, the bridge has now disappeared without a trace.
A few days ago, pictures shared on VK, a Russian social media platform showed that a part of the bridge had broken down and the debris was lying in the water below. Fast forward to a few days later and there is absolutely no sign of the broken bridge. In fact, the debris seems to have disappeared as well.
This triggered a detailed investigation which revealed that the bridge had not sunk to the bottom of the river either. And of course, there couldn't have been a natural calamity which took down the bridge.
Locals reportedly believe that thieves took down the bridge and scrapped it for metal. A police case has also been lodged.
According to the Daily Mail, the police have not yet been able to identify the thieves responsible for such a disappearance or even the methodology behind it. Nevertheless, they aren't ruling out the possibility entirely.
Also Watch
-
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
Bank Customers in for a Treat as RBI Makes Online Transfers Free by Removing Charges on NEFT, RTGS
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Nipah Hits Kerala Again: All You Need To Know About The Virus
-
Wednesday 05 June , 2019
Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten by Upper Caste Men for Trying to Enter Temple in Rajasthan's Pali; 4 Arrested
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro OxygenOS 9.5.7 Fixes Phantom Touch and Adds Camera Tweaks: The Complete Changelog
- Availability, Affordability, Practicality: The Indian Telco’s Battle for 5G Spectrum
- Over Rs 60,000 Crore Invested Towards BS VI Emission Rule Implementation: Javadekar
- Shah Rukh Khan is the Biggest Superstar in Salman Khan's Bharat
- ICC Had the Perfect Response to Michael Vaughan Complaining About 'King' Kohli Sketch
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s