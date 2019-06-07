Take the pledge to vote

56 Tonne Bridge Disappears Overnight in Russia, Villagers Have Been Left Spellbound

Locals reportedly believe that thieves took down the bridge and scrapped it for metal. A police case has also been lodged.

Updated:June 7, 2019, 8:47 AM IST
56 Tonne Bridge Disappears Overnight in Russia, Villagers Have Been Left Spellbound
Locals reportedly believe that thieves took down the bridge and scrapped it for metal. A police case has also been lodged.
In Russia's Murmansk region, a bizarre incident has put the local residents into a tizzy. One of the most well known bridges in the area is located on the Umba river in the Arctic region. The bridge is roughly 75 feet in length and weighs over 50 tonnes.

However, the bridge has now disappeared without a trace.

A few days ago, pictures shared on VK, a Russian social media platform showed that a part of the bridge had broken down and the debris was lying in the water below. Fast forward to a few days later and there is absolutely no sign of the broken bridge. In fact, the debris seems to have disappeared as well.

This triggered a detailed investigation which revealed that the bridge had not sunk to the bottom of the river either. And of course, there couldn't have been a natural calamity which took down the bridge.

Locals reportedly believe that thieves took down the bridge and scrapped it for metal. A police case has also been lodged.

According to the Daily Mail, the police have not yet been able to identify the thieves responsible for such a disappearance or even the methodology behind it. Nevertheless, they aren't ruling out the possibility entirely.

