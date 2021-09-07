59ft Whale Carcass Entangled in Fishing Net Washes Ashore In West Bengal's Bakkhali

The carcass of a whale has washed ashore at a beach near West Bengal’s Bakkhali on Monday. In the morning around 8.30 am, a huge carcass, around 59 ft long and 22 ft wide, was found at the southernmost tip of West Bengal. First spotted by local residents of Loyolaganj in South 24-Parganas, a beach 120 km from Kolkata, the carcass had a seemingly fishing net entangled in its tailstock. The death of the sea mammal left the locals and experts puzzled.

A forest official informed The Times of India “The carcass was partly decomposed. It was lifted with a crane and buried under the seashore.” The forest experts suggested that the body could be of a fin whale. However, as fin whales are found in temperate waters, the carcass at Bakkhali could belong to a blue whale, the largest mammal on the planet. Divisional forest officer of South 24 Parganas, Milan Mandal, said his team collected samples from the body for a DNA test by the Zoological Survey of India. He added that the animal will be buried at the beach itself.

Dipani Sutaria, an ecologist studying marine cetaceans in India, said, “A female baleen whale, most likely. The Bay of Bengal is known to have three species of baleen whales — Blue whales, Bryde’s whales and Omura’s whale.” A member of the Marine Mammal Research and Conservation Network of India, Sutaria added that based on the length, the best guess is a blue whale, perhaps a juvenile female. She explained that fin whales avoid tropical and polar waters and semi-enclosed bodies of water. Further suggesting the cause of death, she noted that the tail and fluke has a fishing net tied around them, indicating death due to gear entanglement.

“It can be a fin whale and its presence here can be a result of erratic migration. We have collected its skin samples and spoken to ZSI,” chief wildlife warden, Debal Roy, was quoted as saying by TOI.

Last month, the carcass of a female Cuvier’s beaked whale had washed ashore onto Bakkhali beach, in a first for Bengal’s coastline. Mondal said that there were no external injury marks found on the body. In June last year, the carcass of a Bryde’s whale washed ashore at the Mandarmani beach.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here