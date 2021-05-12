6 People from Different Homes Can Now Drink Together in Wales Pubs as UK Eases Covid Restrictions

Even as India is battered by the deadly second wave of coronavirus, people in Wales - a constituent country of Great Britain - will be able to dine-in at pubs, restaurants and other eateries from May 17, as the government announced easing of Covid rules.

According to Mail Online, the Welsh administration has allowed gatherings of upto six people in groups from as many households to meet inside pubs, restaurants and cafes in wake of continuous decline in new coronavirus cases.

First Minister Mark Drakeford - who heads the Welsh government - returned as country’s leader after the May 06 elections.

Drakeford had first announced the relaxations before the polls, and said whoever will gain the control of Senedd - the Welsh parliament - will decide on the easing of rules.

Now that Drakeford’s Labour party retained power in the country, he confirmed the relaxations will indeed take place from Monday.

The First Minister also announced financial aid to businesses impacted by the Covid-induced restrictions.

“Eligible businesses will receive the support of up to £25k as they prepare to reopen and move towards more normal trading conditions," Drakeford was quoted as saying by the website. The support package for battered businesses, according to Mail Online, will be given till the month of June.

Wales reported only 30 coronavirus cases and one new death on May 11, as the accelerated vaccination program has helped the country return to normal.

Wales’ neighbours Northern Ireland and Scotland have also controlled the Covid situation in their respective regions. Scotland saw 238 new cases on Tuesday while 89 people contracted the disease in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, India continues to post record-breaking Covid numbers daily. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country reported 4205 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever since the pandemic started early last year. India’s active caseload has gone past the 37 lakh mark.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here