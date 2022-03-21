6-year-old Andhra Pradesh Boy Goes to Police Station to Complain about Traffic

A six-year-old boy from Andhra Pradesh took his frustrations regarding the traffic snarls near his school directly to the police. The UKG student had gone to the local police station in Palamaner of Chittoor district on Thursday to vent his complaint, as per an India Today report. Karthik, 6, told Palamaner circle inspector N Bhaskar about dug up roads and tractors that blocked traffic, causing snarls. His troubles were accompanied by a request to the officer to visit the area to solve these issues. The little boy’s debonair move impressed the police offers on duty, who offered him sweets and sent him home with the assurance that his complaints had been heard and that they would be dealt with.

What’s ailing the road near Karthik’s school? The roads there are dug up due to ongoing drainage work, which is leading to the traffic snarls that invited the six-year-old’s ire. N Bhaskar gave his phone number to the confident kid, and asked him to call him whenever he happened to face such issues while going to school.

In a somewhat similar incident from the state last year, a Class 3 boy in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool lodged a police complaint against his friend for stealing his pencils. The complainant was identified as Hanmanthu, who went to the police station and insisted the cops register a theft case against his friend. A student of a private school from Peddakadabur in the Kurnool district, Hanmanthu alleged that his friend was stealing his pencils everyday and sometimes money as well. He caught his friend red-handed and took him to the police station, where he explained to the constable how his pencils were missing and demanded justice. The police officials burst into laughter to receive such unusual complaints but registered a case against the accused. However, the accused would be released on bail and his parents would be brought to the police station, cops said.

