6-Year-Old Kerala Boy's Drumming with Wooden Sticks Goes Viral, Actors Gift Him Drums and Chenda

The six-year-old son of a construction worker in Kerala has been winning accolades and rewards after a video of him playing drums with two makeshift wooden sticks and a marble top went viral.

In a video that was widely shared on social media, the little boy named Abhishek who lives in Parassery, Mammlapurm, played a Malayali song from the film 'Manichitrathazhu'. His performance was so perfect despite the fact that he had no drums, that many including celebrities took note of the boy's talent.

Impressed by the little prodigy, actor and percussionist Jayaram Kuchela gifted the boy a Chenda - a traditional percussion instrument - to encourage him to keep honing his talent. The instrument was delivered to the little boy home by filmmaker Vijeesh Mani.

Mani, a native of Guruvayur, is the director of the Sanskrit film 'Namo' starring Jayaram, which will be released next month. Vijeesh Mani was accompanied by his friends Babu Guruvayoor and Muneer Kainikkara.

Jayaram wasn't the only one impressed by Abhishek's talent. Actor Unni Mukundan also wanted to encourage the boy's playing and thus gifted him a brand new drum set.

Looks like Abhishek's dreams of becoming a drummer may come true after all.

Abhishek is not the first talented kid to go viral this month with their skills. On Independence Day last week, a five-year-old girl from Chennai caught the attention of social media and even set a Guinness World Record when she shot 111 arrows in 13 minutes and 15 seconds while hanging upside down.