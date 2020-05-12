6-Year-Old Names Dead Beetle 'Todd' after it Was Stuck in Her Eye for 9 Hours

Our eyes are so delicate that even a little dust can cause irritation and redness in them. So you can imagine the trouble when an insect lands up there.

A mother of a six-year-old in the US shared horrific images of a dead beetle which had been hiding in her daughter’s eye for nine hours. Kris Monk, the mother, revealed that doctors suggested the beetle had stayed in the eye of her daughter for around 9 hours.

The incident came to light on April 29 when the six-year-old SibiKaia Monk woke up abruptly around 1:30 am. She complained to her mum about a burning sensation in her left eye.

Kris inspected her daughter’s eye and found a black thing in one corner. She woke her husband Joseph up who took their daughter to the nearby hospital in Laclede County, Missouri.

By the time they reached the hospital, the left eye of their daughter started producing pus. While the parents were talking to a nurse, SibiKaia squeezed her eyes tight. When she opened it, the “black thing” felt out of her eye.





It was then that the nurse realized it to be a bug. She grabbed a tissue and picked the dead bug. According to the doctors, the bug slid in her eye through tear ducts and stayed and crawled around her eyeball.

But wait, there is more to the story. The six-year-old was so excited to see the little bug that she even named it. Talking to Kennedy News, Kris revealed, “SibiKaia asked if she could see it, so I lowered it down to her and she just said ‘Hello, Todd,’ just cool and calm and then she walked away”.