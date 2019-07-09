Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

6-year-old Russian Boy Wins Apartment for Family After Doing 3,270 Press ups in Two Hours

He's also not the first one to bag a massive prize by showing off his sporting prowess.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
A six-year old Russian boy has done what even fitness expert can only dream of. Ibrahim Lyanov from the Russian region of Novy Redant, needed two hours to break the world records of the number of push-ups in one set and the overall amount of push-ups.

Defeating the odds, Lyanov did 3,270 press ups in two hours, winning his family an apartment in the process and entered the Russian Book of Records setting a new record for the most press ups in one continuous attempt. He did a total of 4,445.

The apartment was given to the boy by a local sports club called Chingiz. He had been training there every single day with his father to help him win the competition and still goes twice a week.

He's also not the first one to bag a massive prize by showing off his sporting prowess. Last year, a five-year-old boy was handed a brand-new Mercedes after he, managed to do 4,105 press-ups without stopping.

Loading...
