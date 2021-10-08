6-year-old US Boy Discovers Tooth Fossil of Prehistoric Ancestor of Modern Elephant

A six-year-old boy from the United States has discovered an extremely rare mastodon — a prehistoric ancestor of the modern elephant — tooth fossil while he was touring a nature reserve with his parents. Some 10,000 years ago, the mastodon, an ancient creature, inhabited north and central America.

The boy, Julian Gagnon, discovered the tooth at the Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve in Rochester Hills, Michigan in September. Speaking to a CNN affiliate, Julian said that he just felt something under his foot and grabbed it up, adding it looked like a tooth.

He added that his first thought was that he would get a million dollars for the find. However, he managed to only get a behind-the-scenes tour at a palaeontology museum, and some advice on his future career.

Researchers from the University of Michigan’s Museum of Palaeontology confirmed the finding to be a young mastodon’s tooth. It is a rare discovery, WDIV quoted them as saying.

Mastodon fossils are very hard to find, Abby Drake, University of Michigan’s Museum of Natural History, said.

When an animal dies, most of the time it is scavenged, she told the channel. “I’m a little jealous, personally, because finding fossils is something that I wish I could do every day," she added.

Julian said he wanted to be an archaeologist but now he has changed his mind. I think that was a sign that I’m going to be a palaeontologist, he said.

The mastodon tooth will be donated to the University of Michigan’s Museum of Palaeontology.

