6-Year-Old Welcomed Back to School With a Standing Ovation After His Last Chemotherapy Treatment

Ohio boy John Oliver Zippay had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia back in 2016 and had been receiving treatment ever since.

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 11:59 AM IST
6-Year-Old Welcomed Back to School With a Standing Ovation After His Last Chemotherapy Treatment
A 6-year-old boy from Ohio received a warm welcome from his schoolmates and teachers after he won a long battle with cancer.

John Oliver Zippay was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia back in 2016 and had been receiving treatment ever since, CNN reported.

John finally returned to his elementary school, St. Helen Catholic School, after receiving his final round of chemotherapy treatment just after the Christmas in 2019.

To celebrate his return, John's classmates, teachers and his parents lined up to give him a standing ovation and high-fives were thrown around as the cheerful boy walked down the school hallway packed with his well-wishers.

John's mom, Megan Zippay, who had been diligently collecting donations and sharing updates about her son's treatment via the Facebook page "Help John Oliver FIGHT Leukemia", expressed her gratitude in a lengthy post.

"The day we have been waiting for for over 3 years has finally come!! John Oliver got his last IV chemo and got to ring the bell!! It was one of the best moments surrounded by family, friends, and staff. We were given even more great news that JO doesn’t have to do his last 10 days of oral chemo pills and NO STEROIDS!!!!" Megan wrote.

Thankful for all the support the family received in their testing days, she added, "His surgery went well, and he is home resting because he is a little sore from the incision and stitches. We couldn’t have made it through this journey without the support of EVERYONE. Thank you Dr. B and all the staff at the Cleveland Clinic. Thank you to our family, and all of our friends and supporters! We love you all and we will likely be having a big party in the summer to celebrate...hope to see you all there!! #JOstrong

