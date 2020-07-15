6-Year-Old Who Saved His Sister from Dog Attack and Got 90 Stitches is Internet's New Superhero

Siblings love is a bittersweet relationship. At one moment they might be chasing each other with whatever they get their hands on, and next moment they might be saving their favourite candies. But this boy almost gave his life to save his sister from attacking dog.

Like a hero, 6-year-old Bridger stood between his younger sister and a charging dog. He was bitten by the canine multiple times on his face and head,but grabbed his sister's hand and kept her safe, even though he received nearly 90 stitches on his face during the treatment.

The heart-touching story was shared by the daredevil's aunt on Instagram. “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,” Bridger's aunt quoted him as saying.

"After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy,"she wrote.

As of now, Bridger is recovering at his home and is in great spirits as his aunt says. "He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him,"she wrote.

She also said the dog's owners have been kind to the little hero and his family. "We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident," she wrote.

Soon after Bridger's story went viral on social media, people poured in love and best wishes for the little hero and his aunt has been reading out the encouraging responses to his bravery, making him happy.