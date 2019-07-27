6-Year-Old YouTube Star Who 'Reviews Toys' Buys Property Worth Rs 55 Crores
Image credits: YouTube/Boram Playing with Teletubbies.
A highly popular and controversial six-year-old YouTuber in South Korea has bought property worth $8 million ( over Rs 55 crore).
The girl who is known to her 30 million YouTube subscribers as Boram purchased the five-story property on a 258-square-metre (2,770-square-foot) plot of land in the posh Seoul suburb of Gangnam for 9.5 billion Korean won earlier this year.
The purchase was made through the Boram Family company, set up by the YouTuber's parents, according to a public real estate registration document quoted by CNN.
Boram’s toy review channel on YouTube has 13.6 million subscribers while a video blog account boasts of 17.6 million subscribers.
Her YouTube channels generate an estimated monthly income of 3.7 billion won ( over Rs 21 lakh), according to South China Morning Post.
Several of her YouTube clips have been viewed over 300 million times, including one which shows her slurping down instant noodles made by using a plastic toy kitchen.
Another popular clip titled ‘Boram has a cold’ shows her preparing a make-believe herbal concoction to recover from a cold caught from prancing around in a park on a rainy day.
In 2017, Boram’s parents were ordered by a court to undergo a counseling course for prevention of child abuse after Save the Children reported some of her controversial videos to the police.
The non-governmental organization had received complaints from South Koreans over the negative impact of the clips on young viewers, especially ones that were staged and showed Boram stealing money from her father's wallet and appearing to drive cars on the road.
The offending clips have since been taken down, Save The Children’s advocacy department manager Koh Woohhyun told CNN.
Like most YouTubers, Boram partners with brands to sell merchandise or include products in her content, besides the usual cut from advertisements that play during her videos.
