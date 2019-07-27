Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

6-Year-Old YouTube Star Who 'Reviews Toys' Buys Property Worth Rs 55 Crores

Boram’s toy review channel on YouTube has 13.6 million subscribers while a video blog account boasts of 17.6 million subscribers.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 27, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
6-Year-Old YouTube Star Who 'Reviews Toys' Buys Property Worth Rs 55 Crores
Image credits: YouTube/Boram Playing with Teletubbies.
Loading...

A highly popular and controversial six-year-old YouTuber in South Korea has bought property worth $8 million ( over Rs 55 crore).

The girl who is known to her 30 million YouTube subscribers as Boram purchased the five-story property on a 258-square-metre (2,770-square-foot) plot of land in the posh Seoul suburb of Gangnam for 9.5 billion Korean won earlier this year.

The purchase was made through the Boram Family company, set up by the YouTuber's parents, according to a public real estate registration document quoted by CNN.

Boram’s toy review channel on YouTube has 13.6 million subscribers while a video blog account boasts of 17.6 million subscribers.

Her YouTube channels generate an estimated monthly income of 3.7 billion won ( over Rs 21 lakh), according to South China Morning Post.

Several of her YouTube clips have been viewed over 300 million times, including one which shows her slurping down instant noodles made by using a plastic toy kitchen.

Another popular clip titled ‘Boram has a cold’ shows her preparing a make-believe herbal concoction to recover from a cold caught from prancing around in a park on a rainy day.

In 2017, Boram’s parents were ordered by a court to undergo a counseling course for prevention of child abuse after Save the Children reported some of her controversial videos to the police.

The non-governmental organization had received complaints from South Koreans over the negative impact of the clips on young viewers, especially ones that were staged and showed Boram stealing money from her father's wallet and appearing to drive cars on the road.

The offending clips have since been taken down, Save The Children’s advocacy department manager Koh Woohhyun told CNN.

Like most YouTubers, Boram partners with brands to sell merchandise or include products in her content, besides the usual cut from advertisements that play during her videos.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram