61-Year-Old American Grandma of 17 Finds Love In 24-Year-Old Man

Age, race, religion or gender, nothing matters when two people fall in love. Numerous stories have proved time and again that true love has no boundaries. Twenty-four-year-old Quran McCain, an American, has a 61-year-old girlfriend Cheryl McGregor. There is a gap of 37 years between the two, but they claim that the sands of time have not dried out the romance in their lives.

Their love story, according to Daily Mail, is quite unconventional. Cheryl has 17 grandchildren, and she met McCain when he was just fifteen years old. Interestingly, one of Cheryl’s sons is older than McCain. Anyway, the couple claims that the romance did not start when they met, but rather blossomed when McCain grew up. He and Cheryl used to shoot videos together for TikTok, a short-video app.

According to them, once Cheryl was getting trolled very badly over a dance video when her co-producer McCain came to her rescue. Slowly, over time, he started hinting that he was romantically interested in her which is when they got into a relationship. The two are now engaged, and they say they’re extremely happy.

However, they get a lot of hate from online trolls. Many even referred to Cheryl as McCain’s “grandma".

Cheryl says, “Sometimes it makes me cry because it gets so terrible.” However, her boyfriend constantly comes to her support. “Some of the things they said would really bother Cheryl but now she has me, I’ll go to war for her, that’s my queen,” he says.

The pair, who got engaged on July 31, continue to post music videos on TikTok despite the hate. They even have an “Only Fans" account, where they post bolder photoshoots of themselves. They say that the sex is amazing. According to McCain, “She knows what she’s doing — that’s the best part. It gets better and better every day.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here