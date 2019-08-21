61-Year-Old US Man Tries to Sneak out Steaks in his Pants, Gets Busted

A man in the United States has been arrested for trying to sneak out in his pants steaks worth $56.36 (approx. Rs 4,000) from a store.

Florida resident Michael Owens was arrested after surveillance footage showed him stuffing two packets of rib-eye steaks in his pants, Fox News quoted St. Johns County Sheriff's Office as saying.

A loss prevention officer apprehended the 61-year-old man as he exited the store after passing through a checkpoint.

Owens apparently thought that in case of getting caught, he would be trespassed from the store, and not arrested, officials said.

The store decided against putting the steaks recovered from Owens back on the shelves “due to where they had been.”

In April, an Indian-origin store owner in Ohio had won hearts for letting off a teenager for shoplifting.

Jay Singh had initially asked an employee to call the police after spotting the teenager stuffing his pockets with food items.

He changed his mind after hearing that the teen had committed the theft to feed himself and his hungry younger brother.

"He said, 'I'm hungry. I'm stealing it for myself and my younger brother.' I said you need food? I'll give you food. That's not a problem," Singh was quoted as saying by CBS News.

"He's a young kid. That will go on his record that he was a thief. He cannot do anything in his life. He will not get a good job. This will not solve his hunger problem," Singh had said.

