Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

61-Year-Old US Man Tries to Sneak out Steaks in his Pants, Gets Busted

A loss prevention officer apprehended the 61-year-old man as he exited the store after passing through a checkpoint.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 4:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
61-Year-Old US Man Tries to Sneak out Steaks in his Pants, Gets Busted
Image for representation / News18.
Loading...

A man in the United States has been arrested for trying to sneak out in his pants steaks worth $56.36 (approx. Rs 4,000) from a store.

Florida resident Michael Owens was arrested after surveillance footage showed him stuffing two packets of rib-eye steaks in his pants, Fox News quoted St. Johns County Sheriff's Office as saying.

A loss prevention officer apprehended the 61-year-old man as he exited the store after passing through a checkpoint.

Owens apparently thought that in case of getting caught, he would be trespassed from the store, and not arrested, officials said.

The store decided against putting the steaks recovered from Owens back on the shelves “due to where they had been.”

In April, an Indian-origin store owner in Ohio had won hearts for letting off a teenager for shoplifting.

Jay Singh had initially asked an employee to call the police after spotting the teenager stuffing his pockets with food items.

He changed his mind after hearing that the teen had committed the theft to feed himself and his hungry younger brother.

"He said, 'I'm hungry. I'm stealing it for myself and my younger brother.' I said you need food? I'll give you food. That's not a problem," Singh was quoted as saying by CBS News.

"He's a young kid. That will go on his record that he was a thief. He cannot do anything in his life. He will not get a good job. This will not solve his hunger problem," Singh had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram