62-Year-Old Becomes First Bengaluru Woman to Win the 'Grandma' Beauty Pageant in Bulgaria

Aarti B Chatlani was crowned 'Grandma Earth' at the Grandma Universe pageant held in Bulgaria.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 30, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
Age is just a number for Aarti B Chatlani | Image credit: Instagram

Age is just a number when it comes to chasing your dreams. And Bengaluru's Aarti B Chatlani just proved that by winning a beauty pageant at age 62.

Chatlani was crowned 'Grandma Earth' at the Grandma Universe pageant held in Bulgaria. She was also the first one person from Bengaluru to participate in the pageant.

Aarti had to qualify three rounds, namely the national costume one, a talent round and the crowning ceremony, The New Indian Express reported.

Speaking to the paper, Aarti conveyed hope that "every grandma out there" got to experience such an event.

In the first round, she wore a lehenga and paired it up with bridal jewellery. For the talent round she did a dance performance on the Hindi song Bhaaga Sa.

She presented the performance with a twist. It showed a grandma running around to fulfill the needs of her grandchild. She said her efforts did not go "unappreciated" as she organized several props for this performance, along with a picture of her with all of her grand children “on a standee”.

Although her entire journey was not this smooth, she felt nervous once she saw other "tall and fit" contestants from other countries.

This is where her family stepped in; her husband, sister, children and grandchildren uplifted her spirit and even watched the contest live at 4 am.

Photos from the event were shared on the Instagram.

