62-Year-Old Gujarati Woman Who Made Rs 1 Crore by Selling Milk is an Inspiration to All

Navalben Dalsangbhai Chaudhary, 62, has proved that age is just a number. She runs a dairy at her house in Gujarat and earned Rs one crore in 2020 by selling milk. At her dairy, she has 80 buffaloes and 45 cows. Navalben belongs to Nagana village of Banaskantha district in Gujarat.

According to a report in Times Now, the mother of four, in 2020, recorded a profit of Rs. 3.50 lakh every month. In the year 2019, her earning stood at Rs. 87.95 lakh. Navalben herself milks her cows and buffaloes daily. She has a 15-member team that helps her with all other activities at the dairy.

The report further added that Navalben was recognised for her efforts and was honoured with the 'Best Pashupalak' award thrice in her district. She also received the 'Lakshmi' award twice.

Speaking to the portal, Navalben said, “I run a dairy of 80 buffaloes and 45 cows. In 2019, I sold milk worth Rs 87.95 lakh and was the first in the Banaskantha district in this case. I am also number one by selling milk worth Rs.1 crore 10 lakh in 2020”.

In August 2020, Navalben was among the top 10 in Amul’s '10 Millionaire Rural Women Entrepreneurs' list.

Meet our 10 millionaire rural women entrepreneurs of @banasdairy1969 ofGujarat who involved in business of dairy & AH .They poured milk worth lacs of rs during fin yr 19-20. There are lacs of such empowered women in gujarat @Amul_Coop @girirajsinghbjp @ChaudhryShankar pic.twitter.com/WY2Ng4rGcB — R S Sodhi (@Rssamul) August 19, 2020

Earlier, an 8-year old boy was in the headlines for earning 185 crores in the year 2019, by reviewing toys on Youtube. The kid named Ryan Kaji was the highest-paid YouTube sensation in the world in 2019.

The little boy used to review toys on his youtube channel Ryan’s World that he started in 2015. He has over 27 million subscribers now. According to a Forbes report, he earned an estimated $26 million from June 2018 to June 2019. He reviews the toys by unboxing them and shares his experience. Ryan’s channel is being managed by his parents and has a brand collaboration with Colgate, Nickelodeon, Roku and Walmart etc.