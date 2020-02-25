62-Year-Old Sets World Record by Holding Plank for More than 8 Hours, Twitter in Awe

A 62-year-old man from Illinois has set the world record by holding a plank for more than 8 hours.

George Hood of Naperville, a former US Marine veteran and Drug Enforcement Agency Supervisory Special Agent, on February 15 set the record for The Longest Male Abdominal Plank in Chicago, according to Guinness World Records.

Hood held the plank for eight hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds surpassing the previous record of eight hours and one minute, which was held by Mao Weidong in China in 2016.

According to Daily Mail, for the last 18 months Hood would train for seven hours a day admitting to have done nearly 6,00,000 sit ups, 2,70,000 push ups and one plank that had lasted for 10 hours.

He further said that he does "at least four to five hours a day of planking" and added, "At least 700 push-ups a day, 500 squats. 500 band curls. It's all floor work. And then there's a cardio block - 30 mins on the treadmill. That's just power-walking and jogging to elevate the heart rate."

In 2011, Hood had held a plank record for one hour and 20 seconds, which is about one-eighth of his current record break, before losing the title in 2016.

Hood's determination and physical strength at this age was largely hailed on social media, with netizens joking how even a minute of holding planks makes them feel like 'years'.

For me it was like 30 years... pic.twitter.com/KZqhVSgAwD — Narrador Jack (@narradorjack) February 24, 2020

lol, 20 seconds for me — Ivan (LAL43-12) (@Ivanwire) February 24, 2020

Train me too pic.twitter.com/hKzGwP4bHp — Amer Hameed (@Amir_Homotox) February 24, 2020

Over 8 hours when I'm over here with a personal best of 2 min 😭 — thotcolate strawberry 🍫🍓💕 (@suckmesidewayss) February 24, 2020

I struggle to hold it for 60 seconds 😂 — Leena 🌳 (@LeenaLovesLife) February 24, 2020

lol, 20 seconds for me — Ivan (LAL43-12) (@Ivanwire) February 24, 2020







