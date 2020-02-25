English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 »
1-MIN READ

62-Year-Old Sets World Record by Holding Plank for More than 8 Hours, Twitter in Awe

George E. Hood holding his plank for more than 8 hours. (Image credit: Instagram/ @hood4663)

George E. Hood holding his plank for more than 8 hours. (Image credit: Instagram/ @hood4663)

Hood's determination and physical strength at this age was largely hailed on social media, with netizens joking how even a minute of holding planks makes them feel like 'years'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: February 25, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
Share this:

A 62-year-old man from Illinois has set the world record by holding a plank for more than 8 hours.

George Hood of Naperville, a former US Marine veteran and Drug Enforcement Agency Supervisory Special Agent, on February 15 set the record for The Longest Male Abdominal Plank in Chicago, according to Guinness World Records.

Hood held the plank for eight hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds surpassing the previous record of eight hours and one minute, which was held by Mao Weidong in China in 2016.

According to Daily Mail, for the last 18 months Hood would train for seven hours a day admitting to have done nearly 6,00,000 sit ups, 2,70,000 push ups and one plank that had lasted for 10 hours.

He further said that he does "at least four to five hours a day of planking" and added, "At least 700 push-ups a day, 500 squats. 500 band curls. It's all floor work. And then there's a cardio block - 30 mins on the treadmill. That's just power-walking and jogging to elevate the heart rate."

In 2011, Hood had held a plank record for one hour and 20 seconds, which is about one-eighth of his current record break, before losing the title in 2016.

Hood's determination and physical strength at this age was largely hailed on social media, with netizens joking how even a minute of holding planks makes them feel like 'years'.



Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story