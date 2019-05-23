62-Year-Old Tom Hanks Denied Beer After He Failed to Produce ID Proof at Music Festival

Tom Hanks walks into a bar… and bartenders refuse to oblige him with a drink. The two-time Oscar-winning actor has revealed that he couldn’t get a beer at this year’s Stagecoach country music festival as bartenders insisted he produce an ID proof.The Toy Story 4 actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and shared his experience of watching his wife Rita Wilson perform at the Stagecoach country music festival.“It was magnificent,” Tom Hanks said. “What’s great about that is there’s music all day long. So you just kind of go from one venue to the next.”At one point during the day, the actor decided to have a beer.“I wanted to have a nice tasty bucket of suds,” Tom Hanks said. “So I went to the place where you get the beer from and there were four ladies who were serving it up and I stood up and I said ‘Pull me a draw!’ And they said, ‘We can’t because your ID has not been verified.'”Hanks said, he responded: “‘It says Beer For Sale here and I’ve come to ask for a beer and you’re not going to give me one because, what, you think I’m underage?!'”“I said ‘I’m 62 years old and you know my name so I think I should be able to get a beer,'” he continued.“They said, ‘No, you have to go — somewhere over there is a stand where you give them your ID and you verify that you’re old enough to have a beer.'”Hanks revealed that he even tried to bribe the bartenders with tickets to the premiere of his upcoming animated comedy film, Toy Story 4.“I must credit these ladies: they did not cave!” he said. “I was offering them tickets to stuff… I said, ‘You will come to the Toy Story premiere with me! Just go like that with a red solo cup underneath and let me walk away with a beer!’ And they would not allow it.”“I argued with them for 20 minutes,” he continued. “I said, ‘Honestly, do you not have eyes? Explain this to me!’ It scared them a little bit but they were just absolutely resolute.”Eventually, a guy came over about a half hour later, and gave Hanks a bracelet. “Then guess what I did? I chugged me a brewski,” the actor said.Wilson, who released her album Halfway to Home in late March, took the stage on the second night of the festival held in Indio, California in April.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)