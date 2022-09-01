65-year-old Man Ordered to Leave Shipping Container He has Lived in for 30 Years in England

The life of a man from Newport, Wales turned upside down after he was ordered to vacate the space where he has been living for the last 30 years. Stephen Gibbons has turned a shipping container into a luxury pad and has been living in the luxurious space for 30 years, reports Wales Online. However, the 65-year-old former tip worker has been asked to evacuate the property within six months by the city council.

The council’s planning committee stated the reason behind the order and said that Stephen had been living there without any notice and didn’t have planning permission to alter the intended use of the property.

According to the website, Stephen was using the shipping container premises as a mixed-use facility for the purpose of dwelling and vehicle repairs. He is also reported to have 14 sheep and a handful of horses and goats in his yard. The local dweller has agreed to have been living there since 1992 and said that he hadn’t repaired vehicles at the farm apart from the exception of a tractor. He also admitted to not having notified the authorities.

Stephen was quoted as saying by Wales Online, “It has taken me a long time to get it like this,” and added that it was a comfortable place for him as it remained cool in summers and warm in winters. He had invested a lot in the place and thus asked the council and ‘Planning and Environment Decisions Wales’ that the home should be immune from any enforcement action owing to the long time it has existed for.

The planning inspector had other thoughts and said, “Those positive acts of deception and deliberate concealment should deprive the appellant from gaining immunity,” reported the publication.

Stephen, who feels devastated, said that he has “lost everything” after the dreaded notice since it is difficult for him to leave the place where his children grew up. He has no idea who reported him to the council but believes it must be someone who he’s fallen out with.

